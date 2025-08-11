© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, Aug. 11, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published August 11, 2025 at 3:39 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

New details have emerged from a private meeting last week between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and President Donald Trump. What does their conversation mean for the president’s tariff plan and Michigan’s automotive industry?

Then, in a story from our friends at Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North, a researcher discovered a microorganism that conducts electricity. And she began to wonder, what would happen if our devices were alive?

Finally, Michigan Public’s own Beenish Ahmed was recently awarded a Kresge Artist Fellowship for her collection of stories, ISLAMERICA, which explores the emotional and political landscapes of Muslim American life in the shadow of history.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Glenn Stevens, Executive Director of Detroit Regional Chamber’s MichAuto 
  • Ellie Katz, Environment Reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Beenish Ahmed, Criminal Justice Reporter for Michigan Public and author of ISLAMERICA
Tags
Stateside On Air gretchen whitmerDonald Trumpmichigan auto industrytechnologyauthor interviewIslam
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes