Stateside: Monday, Aug. 11, 2025
New details have emerged from a private meeting last week between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and President Donald Trump. What does their conversation mean for the president’s tariff plan and Michigan’s automotive industry?
Then, in a story from our friends at Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North, a researcher discovered a microorganism that conducts electricity. And she began to wonder, what would happen if our devices were alive?
Finally, Michigan Public’s own Beenish Ahmed was recently awarded a Kresge Artist Fellowship for her collection of stories, ISLAMERICA, which explores the emotional and political landscapes of Muslim American life in the shadow of history.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Glenn Stevens, Executive Director of Detroit Regional Chamber’s MichAuto
- Ellie Katz, Environment Reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
- Beenish Ahmed, Criminal Justice Reporter for Michigan Public and author of ISLAMERICA