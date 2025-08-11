Stateside: Monday, Aug. 11, 2025

New details have emerged from a private meeting last week between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and President Donald Trump. What does their conversation mean for the president’s tariff plan and Michigan’s automotive industry?

Then, in a story from our friends at Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North, a researcher discovered a microorganism that conducts electricity. And she began to wonder, what would happen if our devices were alive?

Finally, Michigan Public’s own Beenish Ahmed was recently awarded a Kresge Artist Fellowship for her collection of stories, ISLAMERICA, which explores the emotional and political landscapes of Muslim American life in the shadow of history.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

