© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Tick talk

By Stateside Staff
Published March 28, 2024 at 2:56 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Closeup of a tick on a plant straw
Risto Hunt ristohunt@yahoo.com/RistoH - stock.adobe.com
/
54250453
Closeup of a tick on a plant straw

Getting real about Michigan's newest and least favorite resident-- ticks. The bad news is the mild winter means more tick activity. The good news is... okay well there's not a lot of good news. But it's important to understand this forest foe, who's in the state to stay.

GUEST:

Jean Tsao, professor, Michigan State University

___

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Tags
Stateside ticksbugslyme disease
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes