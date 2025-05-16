© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The Grand Rapids roots of "Wimee's Words" on PBS

By Stateside Staff
Published May 16, 2025 at 5:15 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Wimee creator Michael Hyacinth.
wimee.tv
/
wimee.tv
Wimee creator Michael Hyacinth.

If you have little kids under 10 who tune to PBS on a regular basis — its likely you know about Wimee’s Words. The PBS children’s show that reaches 30 million homes around the country is originally from Grand Rapids. It features Wimee the Robot, an animated puppet, who teaches kids about science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

GUESTS:

Michael Hyacinthe, creator, Wimee's Words

Wimee, robot star of Wimee's Words

Want to support shows like Wimee's Words and Stateside? You can sign this petition at Protect My Public Media or you can donate to Michigan Public or your local PBS station!

Stateside
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes