Stateside Podcast: The Grand Rapids roots of "Wimee's Words" on PBS

If you have little kids under 10 who tune to PBS on a regular basis — its likely you know about Wimee’s Words. The PBS children’s show that reaches 30 million homes around the country is originally from Grand Rapids. It features Wimee the Robot, an animated puppet, who teaches kids about science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

GUESTS:

Michael Hyacinthe, creator, Wimee's Words

Wimee, robot star of Wimee's Words

Want to support shows like Wimee's Words and Stateside? You can sign this petition at Protect My Public Media or you can donate to Michigan Public or your local PBS station!

