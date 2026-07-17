TWTS: Careful how you're using that 👍

What has one thumb and may or may not be passive-aggressive? The answer, according to some younger texters, is 👍.

Many younger speakers now distinguish between two different kinds of thumbs-up in text messages. Using a thumbs-up as a reaction to someone else's message is generally seen as neutral — a quick way of acknowledging that you've seen the text. Sending the thumbs-up emoji as its own message, however, can carry a very different tone.

In the right context, that standalone emoji can come across as passive-aggressive. Imagine canceling plans at the last minute and receiving nothing but a thumbs-up in reply. The message may technically be positive, but many people would read it as "I got your text, and I'm not happy about it."

As texting habits evolve, so does the language surrounding them. The familiar noun "thumbs-up," which dates to the 19th century, has given rise to a much more recent verb: thumb up. Online examples include phrases like "I thumbed up the post" or "She thumbed up my comment." Some speakers even use "unthumb" or say they "unthumbed" something after removing the reaction.

The same pattern has spread to other reactions. People now routinely "heart" a message, then "unheart" it if the reaction was accidental or if they change their mind. Some even use "haha" as a verb, saying they "haha'd" a text before they changed their mind and "un-haha'd" it.

It's a reminder that technology doesn't just change how we communicate. It also creates new words and new meanings, sometimes without us even noticing. If you'd like to hear more about how texting is reshaping English, listen to the audio above.

