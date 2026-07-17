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That's What They Say

TWTS: Careful how you're using that 👍

By Rebecca Hector,
Anne Curzan
Published July 17, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
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This image features the title of the podcast "That's What They Say," written in a playful, black cursive font. The title is set against a light beige background and is decorated with various-sized speech bubbles in shades of blue and red. Small, black hand-drawn stars or sparkles are scattered around the text and bubbles. Below the main title, the names of the hosts, "with Anne Curzan & Rebecca Hector," are written in a smaller, simpler font.

What has one thumb and may or may not be passive-aggressive? The answer, according to some younger texters, is 👍.

Many younger speakers now distinguish between two different kinds of thumbs-up in text messages. Using a thumbs-up as a reaction to someone else's message is generally seen as neutral — a quick way of acknowledging that you've seen the text. Sending the thumbs-up emoji as its own message, however, can carry a very different tone.

In the right context, that standalone emoji can come across as passive-aggressive. Imagine canceling plans at the last minute and receiving nothing but a thumbs-up in reply. The message may technically be positive, but many people would read it as "I got your text, and I'm not happy about it."

As texting habits evolve, so does the language surrounding them. The familiar noun "thumbs-up," which dates to the 19th century, has given rise to a much more recent verb: thumb up. Online examples include phrases like "I thumbed up the post" or "She thumbed up my comment." Some speakers even use "unthumb" or say they "unthumbed" something after removing the reaction.

The same pattern has spread to other reactions. People now routinely "heart" a message, then "unheart" it if the reaction was accidental or if they change their mind. Some even use "haha" as a verb, saying they "haha'd" a text before they changed their mind and "un-haha'd" it.

It's a reminder that technology doesn't just change how we communicate. It also creates new words and new meanings, sometimes without us even noticing. If you'd like to hear more about how texting is reshaping English, listen to the audio above.

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Rebecca Hector
Rebecca Hector is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She also co-hosts Michigan Public's weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Hector
Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
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