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That's What They Say

TWTS: Up and down your alley... and your street

By Anne Curzan,
Rebecca Hector
Published June 26, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
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This image features the title of the podcast "That's What They Say," written in a playful, black cursive font. The title is set against a light beige background and is decorated with various-sized speech bubbles in shades of blue and red. Small, black hand-drawn stars or sparkles are scattered around the text and bubbles. Below the main title, the names of the hosts, "with Anne Curzan & Rebecca Hector," are written in a smaller, simpler font.

If a restaurant serves exactly the kind of food you love, it might be right up your alley. A book that perfectly matches your interests? Also up your alley. The phrase is a common way to describe something that suits a person's tastes, abilities or interests.

But where did it come from, and does it have anything to do with the newer expression "stay in your lane?"

"Up your alley" is a 20th Century expression that has been considered slang for most of its existence. The Oxford English Dictionary dates it back to 1922, but the word history podcast Bunny Trails dates it back as far as 1910. It often appears as "right up your alley," though some speakers also use the less common variation "right down your alley."

The phrases "up my street" and "down my street" mean essentially the same thing as "up my alley," though the "street" version is much more common in British English than American English. In both expressions, the alley or street seems to represent a path particularly suited to someone's interests or expertise.

That idea helps explain how people use "up my alley" today. Dictionaries typically define it as something well suited to a person's abilities, interests or preferences. A favorite restaurant can be up your alley because it matches your tastes. A task or profession can be up your alley because it fits your skills.

"Stay in your lane," on the other hand, is much newer than "up your alley." This phrase gained widespread attention in the age of social media and is usually used as a warning to stick to areas where you have expertise or authority. In other words, don't offer opinions on subjects outside your lane.

For more on both of these sayings, listen to the audio above.

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Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
Rebecca Hector
Rebecca Hector is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She also co-hosts Michigan Public's weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Hector
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