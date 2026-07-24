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That's What They Say

TWTS: Time to talk about your watch

By Anne Curzan,
Rebecca Hector
Published July 24, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
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This image features the title of the podcast "That's What They Say," written in a playful, black cursive font. The title is set against a light beige background and is decorated with various-sized speech bubbles in shades of blue and red. Small, black hand-drawn stars or sparkles are scattered around the text and bubbles. Below the main title, the names of the hosts, "with Anne Curzan & Rebecca Hector," are written in a smaller, simpler font.

A watch and a clock do essentially the same thing: they tell time. So why do we call the timepiece on our wrist a watch instead of simply calling it a clock?

The answer goes back more than a thousand years. In Old English, "watch" didn't refer to a timepiece at all. Instead, it meant wakefulness, a vigil, or the act of staying awake to guard someone or something. Sailors stood watch. Soldiers kept watch. The word was closely tied to the idea of remaining alert.

Over time, "watch" took on several related meanings. It could refer to the person keeping guard, a patrol, or a lookout. By the 1500s, "watch" could also refer to an alarm on a clock. In that context, a "watch" was something that would rouse a person into wakefulness. Historical examples include the phrase "the watch of the clock."

As clocks became smaller and more portable, the meaning shifted again. By the late 16th century, "watch" was being used to describe a portable timepiece, which at the time, was usually carried in a pocket or worn on a chain. The familiar term "pocket watch" appeared by the early 1600s, although "pocket clock" also existed for a time.

Today, our watches are packed with technology, but "watch" still hearkens back to older meanings, like staying awake and standing guard. And they're still good for telling time.

For more on "watch," including "smart watch" and "dumb watch," listen to the audio above.

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Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
Rebecca Hector
Rebecca Hector is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She also co-hosts Michigan Public's weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Hector
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