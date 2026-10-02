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That's What They Say

TWTS: Dictionaries get glow-ups, too

By Rebecca Hector,
Anne Curzan
Published October 2, 2026 at 4:48 PM EDT
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This image features the title of the podcast "That's What They Say," written in a playful, black cursive font. The title is set against a light beige background and is decorated with various-sized speech bubbles in shades of blue and red. Small, black hand-drawn stars or sparkles are scattered around the text and bubbles. Below the main title, the names of the hosts, "with Anne Curzan & Rebecca Hector," are written in a smaller, simpler font.

Merriam-Webster recently added 1,400 new words and definitions to its dictionary, giving us a chance to see which words and phrases have become established enough to make the cut. The announcement is getting attention for some of the more modern additions.

The newer additions include “looksmaxxing,” a slang term for taking sometimes extreme measures to increase your physical attractiveness. There’s also “vibe coding,” the practice of using AI to generate computer code. Both terms have emerged alongside changes in technology and popular culture.

Other additions have been around for years. “Cuffing season,” for example, refers to the colder months of the year, when people who aren’t in relationships may seek out someone to cuddle up with. “Cake pop” and “bao” are also among the new entries, even though English speakers have been using both for years.

And then there’s “whack-a-mole.” The arcade game dates back to 1977, but the term has also taken on a figurative meaning: a situation in which a new problem appears as soon as an existing, similar problem has been addressed.

Some of these words have already made it into other dictionaries, too. The Oxford English Dictionary added “vibe coding,” “cuffing season,” “cake pop,” “bao” and the figurative use of “whack-a-mole” before Merriam-Webster did. To hear more about the latest additions, listen to the audio above.

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Rebecca Hector
Rebecca Hector is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She also co-hosts Michigan Public's weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Hector
Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
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