TWTS: Dictionaries get glow-ups, too

Merriam-Webster recently added 1,400 new words and definitions to its dictionary, giving us a chance to see which words and phrases have become established enough to make the cut. The announcement is getting attention for some of the more modern additions.

The newer additions include “looksmaxxing,” a slang term for taking sometimes extreme measures to increase your physical attractiveness. There’s also “vibe coding,” the practice of using AI to generate computer code. Both terms have emerged alongside changes in technology and popular culture.

Other additions have been around for years. “Cuffing season,” for example, refers to the colder months of the year, when people who aren’t in relationships may seek out someone to cuddle up with. “Cake pop” and “bao” are also among the new entries, even though English speakers have been using both for years.

And then there’s “whack-a-mole.” The arcade game dates back to 1977, but the term has also taken on a figurative meaning: a situation in which a new problem appears as soon as an existing, similar problem has been addressed.

Some of these words have already made it into other dictionaries, too. The Oxford English Dictionary added “vibe coding,” “cuffing season,” “cake pop,” “bao” and the figurative use of “whack-a-mole” before Merriam-Webster did. To hear more about the latest additions, listen to the audio above.