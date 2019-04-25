© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan U.S. Senator calls White House fight against congressional subpoenas a 'disservice'

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published April 25, 2019 at 10:13 AM EDT
steve carmody
/
Michigan Radio

Michigan’s U.S. Senator says the Trump administration is performing a “disservice” to the American people by fighting Congressional demands for documents.

President Donald Trump says the White House will be "fighting all the subpoenas" issued by House Democrats.

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) says the Trump administration’s actions are “frustrating.”

“The American people have a right to know what happens in government,” says Peters. “And when you have an administration who tries to act in secret that does a disservice to the American people.”

Democrats have stepped up their inquiries in the aftermath of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Democrats are asking for a variety of documents, including the president’s tax returns and his businesses' financial records.
Tags
Politics & Government Gary PetersrussiaDonald Trumprobert mueller
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
We need your support donation button
Related Content