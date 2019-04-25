Michigan U.S. Senator calls White House fight against congressional subpoenas a 'disservice'

Michigan’s U.S. Senator says the Trump administration is performing a “disservice” to the American people by fighting Congressional demands for documents.

President Donald Trump says the White House will be "fighting all the subpoenas" issued by House Democrats.

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) says the Trump administration’s actions are “frustrating.”

“The American people have a right to know what happens in government,” says Peters. “And when you have an administration who tries to act in secret that does a disservice to the American people.”

Democrats have stepped up their inquiries in the aftermath of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Democrats are asking for a variety of documents, including the president’s tax returns and his businesses' financial records.