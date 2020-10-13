Eric Trump stops in Michigan to campaign for his father

Credit Lester Graham / Michigan Radio / Michigan Radio People lining up for a Trump rally to be led by the President's son, Eric.

About 250 people turned out for a Trump rally led by the President’s son, Eric. Many in the crowd wore red "Make America Great Again" caps and a variety of Trump t-shirts. While they had to wear masks to get into the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, most pulled them down or took them off once inside.

Cara McAlister was a volunteer for the Trump rally.

"I'm here to support President Trump and his campaign. I love his deregulation, support of American first, America first and strong borders, great national defense. And I also love school choice and the work they're doing on stopping human trafficking," she said.

Credit Lester Graham / Michigan Radio / Michigan Radio (l to r) Daralyn Armbruster, Lana Kristal, and Cara McAlister volunteered to help with the Trump rally.

"I'm supporting his policies. There's a lot of criticism about him as a person. And none of us are perfect, but his policies have taken this country in absolutely the right direction. And I'm excited to see what he's going to do in the next four years," said Lana Kristal who was also volunteering.

Eric Trump made fun of some verbal gaffes by Democratic candidate Joe Biden. He then assured his audience that Donald Trump supported their gun rights and their freedom of religion.

“But guys, I’m telling you, we’re going to win this thing. We’re going to do if for this country. We love the American flag. We love red, white, and blue. We love our Pledge of Allegiance. We love our Pledge of Allegiance. We love our national anthem. Guys, we’re not, we’re not, we’re not kneeling for the national anthem any more. It’s not happening. We’re not kneeling for the national anthem,” Eric Trump said to the crowd to large cheers.

"I'm here because I think this president rocks. I'm totally behind him. I agree with all of his policies. And I just I'm here to see the next four years," Daralyn Armbruster said.

Credit Lester Graham / Michigan Radio / Michigan Radio Eric Trump smiles for selfies with Trump supporters.

Eric Trump went on to take a couple of jabs at the news media. Then he made this claim.

“This is, I mean, as much as we laugh and as much as we like to have fun, this isn’t Democrats versus Republicans. Guys, this is right versus wrong. This is right versus wrong. And if JFK- if JFK were alive today, he’d be right there, right in the front row right here today, 100 percent. He’d be 100 percent on this team.”

Trump’s stop in Michigan was part of a swing through the Midwest to support his father’s re-election bid.