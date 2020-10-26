Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris campaigns in Metro Detroit

With the presidential election only a week away, Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) campaigned at a handful of drive-in events in Metro Detroit Sunday.

Harris barnstormed from Detroit’s suburbs to the city itself saying the stakes are too high in this election for voters to just stay home as some Democrats did in 2016.

At a church in Southfield, on a day when the White House chief of staff said COVID-19 is too contagious to be controlled, Harris said health care workers in particular must make a stand.

“People who reject the notion that we cannot control this virus. People who know in a moment of crisis, real leaders step up,” she said.

In Troy, Harris noted President Donald Trump barely won the typically blue state of Michigan in 2016, and she said Democrats cannot allow either complacency or the pandemic to keep them from the polls this time. Trump won the state by fewer than 11,000 votes.

“It is about us. It is about ‘We the people,’ and our willingness to fight for our country and its ideals,” she said.

About 100,000 people have already voted early in Detroit.

Trump will hold an airport rally in Lansing Tuesday. It’s his third outdoor event in the state since September.