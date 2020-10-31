Democrat Joe Biden campaigns in Michigan with former President Barack Obama

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are spending the weekend campaigning in Michigan ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Former President Barack Obama served as Joe Biden’s lead in at a pair of drive-in rallies Saturday in Flint and Detroit.

Obama’s main message focused on voting.

“Get out there and vote,” Obama told the crowd gathered in a high school parking lot in Flint.

After a woman shouted that she’s already voted, Obama urged the crowd to “Go help your friends and family make a plan to vote. Because we need everybody.”

The Trump campaign says Joe Biden could not have picked a better surrogate to highlight President Trump's message.

“Michiganders rejected the failed Obama-Biden policies of shipping jobs overseas and cowering to our enemies four years ago, and come Tuesday they will reaffirm their decision by voting to re-elect President Trump and his agenda of 'Promises Made, Promises Kept,” says campaign spokesperson Chris Gustafson.

Recent polls have shown Biden leading Trump in Michigan. But polls also showed Hillary Clinton leading Trump, before he narrowly won the state and the presidency in 2016.

When he took the stage in Flint, Biden repeatedly attacked Trump on several issues, particularly for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden slammed the President for suggesting Friday that some doctors might be inflating COVID-19 case numbers to make more money off the pandemic.

“What in the hell is wrong with this man?” an exasperated Biden asked the Flint crowd.

Biden travels to Pennsylvania Sunday. That’s where Trump has been spending Saturday.

After two rallies in Michigan in the past week, Trump travels to Macomb County on Sunday, as part of a campaign swing through five states. The president will also make two more stops in Michigan on Monday, including the final rally of his re-election campaign in Grand Rapids.

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