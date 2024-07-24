2024 U.S. Senate Race
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers are running to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant after U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow decided to retire. Learn more about them from our recent coverage.
-
Michigan’s primary election is Aug. 6. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin is vying for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. She spoke to Michigan Public's Morning Edition.
-
Michigan’s primary election is Aug. 6. Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. He spoke with Michigan Public's Morning Edition.
-
Republican US Senate candidate Mike Rogers seeks Black support in Detroit a week before Election DayMichigan’s U.S. Senate race is considered a toss-up, with polls giving a slight edge to Democrat Elissa Slotkin over Republican Mike Rogers, though within the margin of error.
-
Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, campaigning for Senate, highlighted her experience working across the aisle in a speech at Central Michigan University Thursday.
-
Democrats are raising concerns over reporting that Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers may not live at the address he’s registered to vote at.
-
Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin faced off Monday against former Republican Congressman Mike Rogers in Michigan’s final scheduled U.S. Senate debate of 2024.
-
Republican Mike Rogers is holding a rally this week to highlight questions about a planned Chinese battery plant in Michigan. Democrat Elissa Slotkin suggests its just a way to distract from Rogers' own business dealings.
-
The Michigan AARP said the ad misleads viewers to think it's behind it.
-
On today’s episode, we talk with Dearborn’s Mayor about the recent news of Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy, and how the Dearborn community has responded to the news. Additionally, we talk with the host of It’s Been A Minute on how America will respond to a Black female president.
-
A slew of Democrats voiced interest in Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat when incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced last year that she would not seek a fifth term. But for a variety of reasons, the final field in the Democratic primary has boiled down to just two.
-
Retiring U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow has no plans to endorse a Senate candidate before the August primary“I’ll look forward to campaigning with the winner of the August 6th election. Until then, there’s a robust campaign going on," U.S. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) told reporters in Flint on Monday.
-
Each declared GOP U.S. Senate candidate faces calls to investigate signatures on their nominating petitions, and a Democratic U.S. House candidate might not make the cut.