Stateside: Monday, Oct. 20, 2025

Michigan Senator Gary Peters has served since 2015, but has announced that he won't be running for reelection in 2026. Automotive News Reporter Molly Boigon told us a bit about about the four senatorial candidates looking to fill Peters' seat next year and their views on the U.S. auto industry.

Then, we learned more about Ida Craddock, a feminist free speech pioneer who challenged censorship under the Comstock "Obscenity" Act in the 1890s. Andy Kirshner, professor emeritus at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance and the Stamps School of Art and Design, gave Stateside details about a new documentary following her life and her activism.

Plus, Michigan Public's podcast On Hand took a deep dive into the history of the famous (at least in Michigan) Michigan left. We asked Betty Nelson, school bus driver and 2025 School Bus Driver International Safety Competition winner and Kirk Steudle, former head of the Michigan Department of Transportation, to give us a little more info on the iconic Michigan maneuver.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: