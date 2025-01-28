Republican Party files campaign finance complaint against Benson

Michigan’s top elections official is facing a campaign finance complaint from the state Republican Party.

Republicans argue Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson should be fined for taking questions from reporters about her gubernatorial campaign in a state office building when she first filed to run.

Tyler Henningsen, political director of the Michigan Republican Party, said the complaint merits action.

"We call on the Bureau of Elections to take this complaint seriously and to hold Jocelyn Benson accountable for her flagrant abuses of the public’s trust. We also request that the Bureau of Elections enjoin Secretary Benson and her campaign from future violations and fine them the maximum amount permitted by law," Henningsen said in a press release. "The integrity of our public office holders must be maintained, and the misuse of taxpayer-funded resources for personal political gain will not be tolerated."

Michigan election law bans the use of public resources, including state offices, for political causes.

“A public body or a person acting for a public body shall not use or authorize the use of funds, personnel, office space, computer hardware or software, property, stationery, postage, vehicles, equipment, supplies, or other public resources to make a contribution or expenditure or provide volunteer personal services that are excluded from the definition of contribution,” the statute reads.

But the law does make an exception for public facilities, “if any candidate or committee has an equal opportunity to use the public facility.”

When asked earlier this month about why she was speaking inside the Richard H. Austin Building when other candidates typically address reporters outside when filing their paperwork, Benson noted the single digit weather.

Benson said it’s never come to her attention if other candidates have been unable to do the same, replying, “Of course,” when asked if others would have the same opportunity.

On Monday, after the MIGOP complaint had been filed, Benson’s campaign defended the location of her address.

Alyssa Bradley is a campaign spokesperson.

“The lobby space used is a public space where First Amendment activity can occur as long as it doesn’t interfere with the operation of the building,” Bradley said in a written statement.

A spokesperson with the Michigan Department of State confirmed Monday that the Bureau of Elections had received a complaint from Henningsen and noted that, since the complaint deals with Secretary Benson, who heads that department, it will automatically go to the Michigan Department of Attorney General for consideration, as required by law.

