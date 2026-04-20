Rep. John James delivers his petitions to appear on Republican August primary ballot for Michigan governor

A steady stream of candidates visited state election offices in Lansing Monday to drop off petition signatures to qualify for the August primary.

Former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox and Congressman John James were among a steady stream of candidates stopping by the state election offices.

In recent weeks, some polls have suggested John James’ large lead in the Republican race has dwindled, with businessman Perry Johnson closing the gap and Cox also pulling closer.

But James disagrees with those poll numbers.

“We have multiple polls internal and otherwise saying I’m up by double digits in the primary, and all public polling is not only showing I’m up in the primary, but I’m up in the general against [Democratic Michigan Secretary of State] Jocelyn Benson and [former Detroit Mayor, independent] Mike Duggan,” said James.

A new Michigan State University Institute for Public Policy and Social Research poll finds a third of Michigan voters don’t know who they will vote for in November.

Current Governor Gretchen Whitmer is term-limited, and unable to run again.

James weighed on a demand from the U.S. Department of Justice for Wayne County election records from 2024.

The DOJ alleges a "history of fraud convictions" and "other allegations concerning the election procedures in Wayne County" is behind its request for paper ballots and other election materials to ensure federal laws were followed.

Republican candidate for governor John James says he supports the Trump administration’s demand the state of Michigan hand over 2024 ballots cast in Wayne County.

Top Michigan officials, including Secretary of State and 2026 Democratic candidate for Governor Jocelyn Benson, accuse the U.S. Justice Department of trying to interfere in Michigan’s elections.

"Their goal is to sow seeds of doubt about the legitimacy of the results this November and in 2028,” said Benson in a written statement. “We won’t be intimidated by these tactics. We stand with Wayne County to ensure we protect the integrity of our elections and the privacy of Michigan voters.”

But Republican Congressman and gubernatorial candidate John James supports the Justice Department request.

“Well, I say if you have nothing to hide, why hide,” James told reporters. “I think that you should try be as transparent as possible especially as we have an obligation for people in Wayne County and around the state who’ve questioned their election before.”

President Donald Trump has longed complained about Michigan’s handling of the 2020 election, though even a Republican-led state legislative investigation ultimately found "no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud."