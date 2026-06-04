Taylor residents rally against proposed rezoning for cold storage facility

Residents of a Detroit suburb are rallying against the proposed rezoning of a 10-acre residential plot for a cold storage facility.

Cynthia Sharp’s home is adjacent to the proposed plot. She found out about the rezoning from a sign posted on the property. Confused, she said she immediately posted on Facebook to let her neighbors know what she saw.

“I think recently within the city, the green spaces are being taken up for industry when there's vacant industrial land,” Sharp said. “Why do you have to rezone something that is meant for single family homes into a light industry parcel and eliminate every green space that you can find in this city to accommodate more money.”

The developer, Interstate Capital, plans to leverage the plot’s position at the nexus of various transportation corridors, and close proximity to the Detroit Metro airport. Darius Udrys, the company’s director of communications, says Interstate Capital would use setbacks, landscaping, berms, and green zones to help the facility better blend into the neighborhood.

“Working with municipalities and neighbors, we try to come up with a solution that is minimally disruptive, but allows us to maximize the economic viability and bring jobs and tax revenues into the community,” Udrys said.

Udrys also points out that the rezoning would align with the city’s existing master plan , a municipal document outlining recommended future land uses.

Over 100 community members packed a planning commission meeting in the Detroit suburb Wednesday night. The meeting shut down early after many residents complained they couldn't hear. Others were shouting over commission members.

Matthew Streicher has been organizing opposition to rezoning. He said he understands why emotions were high, but wishes there was more decorum.

“I don't condemn any of those people,” Streicher said. “In fact, I'm very proud that people are wanting to fight to be heard,” Streicher said. “But the planning commission, any of these council meetings … They're just residents too so they're trying to help. They're trying to hear. So we all have to maintain being civil and kind.”

The parcel is largely wooded, with some mowed areas. Residents say it is home to wildlife like deer and rabbits.

Sharp, who says her family has lived on her property for 73 years, says the natural area near her house provides immense value to the neighborhood.

“It gives you a peace of mind,” Sharp said. “You know, this day and age is so hectic, and people have so much anxiety. I come in my backyard and it's like, peace.”

Streicher and Sharp both said the community has become increasingly tight-knit because of the opposition effort. Streicher said the project allowed him to connect with long-time neighbors he had never previously met.

“I keep telling them, ‘I really wish I would have gotten to talk to you more years ago when I first moved in here, because I think we'd be even closer than we are now,’” Streicher said. “Now I walk down the road with pride. People are stopping. We're talking to each other. We're genuinely trying to help each other out.”

Streicher and others are currently working with the Taylor city officials to propose a millage to protect green spaces, he said.

The planning commission will take up the rezoning issue again in July.