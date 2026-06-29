Love 'em or hate 'em, state law allows people to set off fireworks today through Saturday

Michigan's weeklong July Fourth fireworks frenzy starts today.

The state's 2011 fireworks law allows the sale of more powerful consumer grade fireworks than the previous rules.

That brought additional sales tax money into state coffers — and additional people into the emergency department. One study found fireworks injuries doubled after the law passed.

The law also established fireworks times for certain holidays that local ordinances can't change. The law was especially generous when it comes to July 4.

Fireworks are allowed this week from 11 in the morning until 11:45 at night, Monday through this Saturday, July 4.

Local authorities can assess fines between $500 and $1,000, however, if people set off fireworks beyond the hours allowed, or light them on public streets or on property they don't own — or set them off when they're drunk.

The law names other days when fireworks must be allowed, including the two days before Memorial Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day, and the two days before Labor Day.

Cities can still limit fireworks on the days not set in state law, to avoid becoming a fireworks Wild West.