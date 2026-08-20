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Detroit homeowners with delinquent property taxes to get more help from renewed program

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published August 20, 2026 at 9:26 PM EDT
A cluster of tall buildings stands beside still water under a blue, cloud-streaked sky. The skyscrapers and shoreline structures reflect in the calm water below.
City of Detroit
Detroit's downtown has experienced significant revitalization - but neighbhoods where many impoverished Detroiters live have languished, say officials.

Detroit is restarting a program that ended last year for homeowners facing foreclosure for unpaid property taxes.

That's after the state legislature renewed support for the program, called Pay as You Stay, or PAYS.

PAYS gives homeowners with delinquent property taxes three years to pay the balance, after forgiving the interest and fines.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said low-income Detroiters facing this situation need to know there is help.

"Our neighborhoods are the heart and soul of Detroit, but keeping our neighborhoods strong means keeping the people who have invested in them strong," Sheffield said at a press conference on Thursday.

Detroit offers access to the PAYS program to homeowners who apply and qualify for a second program, called Homeowners Property Exemption, or HOPE. The exemption from paying any property taxes is now available for up to two years.

City officials say since 2020, the PAYS and HOPE programs have kept nearly 18,000 Detroiters from losing homes to foreclosure.

Detroit has the highest poverty rate among major cities in the U.S.

Sheffield made helping low-income Detroiters a centerpiece of her campaign for mayor.
Tags
Politics & Government Detroitpay as you stayproperty tax foreclosureDetroit property taxes
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
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