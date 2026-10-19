With two weeks to go, candidates in Michigan's 8th Congressional District outline their priorities

There are just two weeks remaining before the November general election, and candidates are stumping to get their closing messages to voters.

Michigan's 8th Congressional District stretches from Flint north to Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland. The 8th is seen a key swing district.

Freshman Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet is seeking her second term. On Monday in Flint, she met with groups wanting to reverse changes to Obamacare, Medicaid, and Medicare.

McDonald said improving access to health care is one of her priorities, as she said the “status quo” must change in Washington.

“We actually need to very quickly figure out how to bring down costs, make sure everybody has health insurance, we have to end this war so that our gas prices drop and our diesel prices drop,” McDonald Rivet said.

Republican challenger Tom Smith slammed the Democratic incumbent at a GOP Get-Out-The-Vote rally Saturday in Birch Run. Smith accused McDonald Rivet of not representing her mid-Michigan district.

“Someone that betrays and doesn’t even know the voters they represent does not deserve a second term,” Smith told the crowd.

Smith said his campaign is focused on issues important to mid-Michigan voters.

“Safe communities, low cost, great jobs," he said. "It’s the great American Dream. And at the doors, I’m knocking. Everybody wants a piece of the Great American Dream."

McDonald Rivet said she’s focused cutting costs and increasing access to health care, not on her Republican opponent.

“There’s a real agenda that’s important to people and we built this gigantic coalition across the district to try to get that done," McDonald Rivet said. "I don’t know what he’s doing, but we're focused on those things.”