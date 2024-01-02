© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published December 21, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST

Today on Stateside, we got a year-end review of Detroit's best food, beverage, and restaurant news from Detroit Free Press food critic Lyndsay Green. And we talked to chefs on the cutting edge of Detroit-style pizza in episode four of Dough Dynasty.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lyndsay C. Green, restaurant and dining critic at the Detroit Free Press
  • Scott Wiener, columnist for Pizza Today Magazine
  • Karen Dybis, author of “Detroit Style Pizza: A Doughtown History.”
  • Akunna Olumba, chef and co-owner of Detroit Pizza Bar
  • Stephen Henderson, journalist and founding editor of Bridge Detroit
  • Ali Beydoun, owner of Sicily’s Pizzeria in Detroit
  • Sam Mothe, owner of Mama Pizza in Ypsilanti
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
