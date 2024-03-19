Stateside: Tuesday, March 19, 2024

On this episode of Stateside, we detailed the lawsuit that Gotion, a large energy solutions company, has filed against Green Charter Township, a small township north of Big Rapids. Gotion plans on building a battery components plant in Green Charter Township, however, the township's newly elected board of trustees has been accused of violating the development agreement. Next, Automotive News has decide to not longer classify Tesla as a luxury vehicle. We discussed Tesla's brand identity and what changes the company could spark among the Detroit 3. Then, a coalition of Michigan adoptees and lawmakers are pushing for new state laws that would simplify the state’s adoption records system. We covered the current state of Michigan's adoption records system and how new bills could change that system.

GUEST ON TODAY'S SHOW:

