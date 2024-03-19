© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, March 19, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published March 19, 2024 at 4:02 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we detailed the lawsuit that Gotion, a large energy solutions company, has filed against Green Charter Township, a small township north of Big Rapids. Gotion plans on building a battery components plant in Green Charter Township, however, the township's newly elected board of trustees has been accused of violating the development agreement. Next, Automotive News has decide to not longer classify Tesla as a luxury vehicle. We discussed Tesla's brand identity and what changes the company could spark among the Detroit 3. Then, a coalition of Michigan adoptees and lawmakers are pushing for new state laws that would simplify the state’s adoption records system. We covered the current state of Michigan's adoption records system and how new bills could change that system.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUEST ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Rose White, economic reporter for MLive
  • Jamie Butters, executive editor of Automotive News
  • Erica Curry Van Ee, president of the Michigan Adoptee Collaborative
  • Valerie Lemieux, founder of Adoptee Advocates of Michigan
  • Gregory Luce, attorney at the Adoptee Rights Law Center; executive director of Adoptees United Inc.
Tags
Stateside electric vehicleslawsuitsluxury carsTesladetroit 3adoptionbills
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content