Stateside: Friday, March 22, 2024
On today's Stateside, how ticks have managed to survive and thrive despite a chilly start to springtime in Michigan. Then, what a team of researchers and creatives are cooking up at the BAN Lab, a Detroit-based company experimenting with sustainable bio-based materials. Plus, a conversation with Michigan-born author Katie Williams on her latest novel, "My Murder." The unique sci-fi murder mystery follows Louise, a Lansing resident, as she navigates life as a clone of a woman who was brutally attacked and murdered.
GUEST ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Jean Tsao, professor in the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, Michigan State University
- Najah Thomas-Young, owner and founder of BAN Lab
- Katie Williams, author of "My Murder"