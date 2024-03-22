Stateside: Friday, March 22, 2024

© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Published March 22, 2024 at 4:09 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, how ticks have managed to survive and thrive despite a chilly start to springtime in Michigan. Then, what a team of researchers and creatives are cooking up at the BAN Lab, a Detroit-based company experimenting with sustainable bio-based materials. Plus, a conversation with Michigan-born author Katie Williams on her latest novel, "My Murder." The unique sci-fi murder mystery follows Louise, a Lansing resident, as she navigates life as a clone of a woman who was brutally attacked and murdered.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUEST ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Jean Tsao, professor in the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, Michigan State University
  • Najah Thomas-Young, owner and founder of BAN Lab
  • Katie Williams, author of "My Murder"
