Stateside: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

On today's Stateside, a new report revealed that more funding is needed in Michigan for Black and brown students living in areas of higher poverty, and for students with special needs. Then, we visited the exhibition space and studio of a Detroit botanical installation artist Lisa Waud. After that, we heard the true poptart origin story. The Michigan-made invention is the backdrop for a new Jerry Seinfeld comedy. We closed the show discussing the warming Great Lakes and the effects of higher lake temperatures.

