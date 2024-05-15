© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published May 15, 2024 at 5:13 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, a new report revealed that more funding is needed in Michigan for Black and brown students living in areas of higher poverty, and for students with special needs. Then, we visited the exhibition space and studio of a Detroit botanical installation artist Lisa Waud. After that, we heard the true poptart origin story. The Michigan-made invention is the backdrop for a new Jerry Seinfeld comedy. We closed the show discussing the warming Great Lakes and the effects of higher lake temperatures.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Amber Arellano, executive director of Education Trust Midwest
  • Lisa Waud, botanical installation artist based in Detroit
  • Mark Harvey, State Archivist with Archives of Michigan
  • Mark Breederland, Michigan Sea Grant Extension Educator with the Grand Traverse MSU Extension
