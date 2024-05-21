Stateside: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

On this episode of Stateside, we learned details on how the University of Michigan used law enforcement wearing full riot gear to clear a protest encampment at dawn this morning. The encampment had been going for roughly a month. One of the students leading the protest explained what happened and what the goals of the student protest are. Then, we heard a Lake Michigan inspired love story that almost seems too good to be true. We closed the show speaking with a Michigan author whose latest murder mystery takes us to post WWII Paris and a young Julia Child.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

