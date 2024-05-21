© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published May 21, 2024 at 3:11 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we learned details on how the University of Michigan used law enforcement wearing full riot gear to clear a protest encampment at dawn this morning. The encampment had been going for roughly a month. One of the students leading the protest explained what happened and what the goals of the student protest are. Then, we heard a Lake Michigan inspired love story that almost seems too good to be true. We closed the show speaking with a Michigan author whose latest murder mystery takes us to post WWII Paris and a young Julia Child.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Tracy Samilton, Michigan Public reporter
  • Salma Hamamy, president of Safe UM, Students Allied for Freedom and Equality
  • Dan Wanschura, host of Interlochen Public Radio's podcast Points North
  • Aja Simpson, producer and podcast host with Out There
  • Colleen Cambridge, Michigan author of the newly released novel “A Murder Most French”
Tags
Stateside university endowmentsUniversity of Michiganprotestprotestersstudent protestspolicegazapalestinepalestinianisraeldivestmentnovelbookbooksauthorauthorsauthor interviewMichigan authorsiprInterlochenlovenature
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content