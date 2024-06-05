Stateside: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Today on Stateside, Detroit Free Press reporter Luke Ramseth talked about the changes to the Stellantis Wrangler/Gladiator plant in Toledo and workers' sentiments. We also spoke to the conductor of the Orchestra of the Americas about what orchestral music says to humans and what Yo Yo Ma is like as a collaborator. Then, we talked to NPR’s Throughline hosts Ramtin Arablouei and Rund Abdelfatah about how understanding history plays into understanding the present.

