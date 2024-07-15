Stateside: Monday, July 15, 2024

On today’s Stateside, we discussed the events that transpired this past Saturday, where Secret Service members neutralized a shooter at Trump’s rally. However, many questions still remain unresolved over how the shooter was able to gain a line of fire. We further spoke with former U.S. attorney and professor of Law at the University of Michigan Law School, Barb McQuade, about these questions and events.

Then, we heard from the president and CEO of Latin Americans United for Progress (LAUP), Johnny Rodriguez, about his work with the non-profit organization and how it helps provide social support services to the Latino community in West Michigan. He also provided a preview of the festivities as LAUP prepares for their 60th annual Fiesta Week celebration of Latino culture held in Holland.

And lastly, we sat down for a conversation with two poetry writers who attended the Detroit Youth Poetry Con as featured writers, Ross Gay and Nandi Comer, about their path into writing poetry and how they use their work to inspire others to find their own voices.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

