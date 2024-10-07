Stateside: Monday, Oct. 7, 2024

Today, we talked to Michigan Public's Kate Wells about how Flint’s groundbreaking child health and welfare program, which sends money to pregnant moms through the first year of their children's lives, is getting some new fans who are interested in a possible Upper Peninsula expansion.

Then, we discussed how to decide which Michigan Supreme Court justice to vote for without looking through tons of editorials with Nicholas Bagley, the Thomas G. Long Professor of Law at Michigan Law.

Later, we revisited the aftermath of Oct. 7, 2023 with Rabbi Asher Lopatin of Kehillat Etz Chayim of Detroit. He's also with the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor.

