© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Oct. 7, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published October 7, 2024 at 5:19 PM EDT

Today, we talked to Michigan Public's Kate Wells about how Flint’s groundbreaking child health and welfare program, which sends money to pregnant moms through the first year of their children's lives, is getting some new fans who are interested in a possible Upper Peninsula expansion.

Then, we discussed how to decide which Michigan Supreme Court justice to vote for without looking through tons of editorials with Nicholas Bagley, the Thomas G. Long Professor of Law at Michigan Law.

Later, we revisited the aftermath of Oct. 7, 2023 with Rabbi Asher Lopatin of Kehillat Etz Chayim of Detroit. He's also with the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kate Wells, reporter for Michigan Public
  • Nicholas Bagley, the Thomas G. Long Professor of Law at Michigan Law
  • Rabbi Asher Lopatin of Kehillat Etz Chayim of Detroit and Community Relations Director for the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor
Tags
Stateside Israel/Gaza 2023DetroitDetroitersDetroit Jewish communityRx KidsUpper PeninsulaMichiganmichigan supreme courtUniversity of Michigan
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content