Stateside: Monday, Oct. 14, 2024

Today on Stateside, we talked to Mara Cecilia Ostfeld, research director at the Center for Racial Justice at the Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan, about how Michiganders view immigration.

Then, we listened to a piece by Michigan Public's Steve Carmody about different candidates' and Michiganders' perspectives on the Israel-Hamas war.

After that, we conversed with Kelly Church, a Potawatomi/Ottawa/Ojibwe artist, educator, and activist, about the Indigenous art of Anishinaabe Black Ash basket weaving, the incorporation of copper into her works and her exhibit with her daughter.

The show closed with a conversation with Meredith Kennedy- Fisher, Executive Director of Miigwech Inc., a group that ensures tribal citizens have as much ballot access as possible, about the biggest barriers for tribal members who do want to vote and the issues that are driving tribal voters to the ballot box this year.

