Stateside: Monday, Feb. 3, 2024

In today's episode, President Donald Trump announced that he will be enacting 25% tariffs on imports from Canada (except for energy resources, which are subject to a 10% tariff). One of the industries that would be the most affected by these tariffs is the auto industry. Glenn Stevens, the executive director of MichAuto, an industry advocacy group in Michigan, discussed his reaction to the news on these tariffs.

Then, Steffen Hou, a Danish author and filmmaker, has created a new documentary investigating the racist history and current present of Livingston County. The documentary follows a Livingston County resident’s journey out of white supremacy as a former KKK leader and Nazi sympathizer. Hou spoke about the the film which will be screened this Thursday at the Historic Howell Theater.

Lastly, Dennis Darby, president and CEO of Canadian Manufacturers and Exports, joined the show to further discuss Canadian industry reaction to the trade war that has begun over Trump's tariffs.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

