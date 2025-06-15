Stateside: Friday, June 13, 2025

On this episode of Stateside, we talked about what happened in a late-night session of the Michigan House of Representatives as they worked through this year's education budget. Reporter Colin Jackson gave an update on where things stand for both K-12 schools and higher education.

Then, mayfly season is almost here for many Michiganders. The aquatic insects are known for their fishy smell, earning them the nickname fishflies. While many dread the swarms that arrive each spring, we talked to an entomologist from Michigan State University about why those swarms—and their fishy smell—are actually a good thing.

Also, the co-owners of the buzzy new Detroit Mexican restaurant Vecino talked about their house-made masa and their nomination for a James Beard award for Best New Restaurant.

