Stateside: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Today on Stateside, we heard from Willie D. Davis, Jr., an educator and historian who is being honored as one of the grand marshals of Lansing’s Juneteenth parade.

Also, a professor at Michigan State University discussed his work on a publicly available dataset of over 2 million Black Americans who were born before emancipation.

Then, the latest episode of The Dish. Host Mercedes Meija talked with Brittany March, owner of It’s Food Detroit, about vegan Detroit-style pizza.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

