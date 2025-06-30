Stateside: Monday, June 30, 2025

Today, we re-aired one of our favorite conversations.

Journalist and author Miles Harvey joined Stateside to discuss James Jesse Strang — the self-professed Mormon prophet and successor to Joseph Smith who, for a few years in the mid-1800s, ruled as the pirate king of a Mormon “utopia” on Beaver Island in northern Lake Michigan.

Strang came to power in a time of widespread economic, political, and cultural turmoil, Harvey said, “when truth is just very malleable, and there aren’t a lot of firm things to hold onto.”

“He absolutely thrived in that era, like a lot of people like him — swindlers, before and after. He was able to take advantage of this very unstable time and make people feel that he had simple answers to complex questions.”

Also on today’s show: We learned about a recipe for a scone-based riff on strawberry shortcakes. And from our colleagues at WCMU, we heard about a school in the eastern Upper Peninsula that is holding off on an expansion project because of noise pollution from a nearby “bitcoin mining farm.”

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

