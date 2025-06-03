Stateside Podcast: A spring risotto recipe with Abra Berens
Abra Berens, cookbook author and culinary director at Granor Farm in Three Oaks, offered a risotto recipe that works as the perfect catchall for farmers market finds this spring.
"I love risotto because it is a super-fast dinner," Berens said. "It takes about 20 minutes to make, from start to finish. It's active time. But, the thing I love it is that it can Hoover up just about anything that's available in the markets right now."
Berens shared her tips for incorporating protein, maximizing flavor, and achieving the perfect texture in a simple risotto.
Listen to the Stateside podcast to hear the full conversation. Find Berens' risotto recipe below:
Abra Berens' Spring Risotto
This risotto can absorb any random spring vegetables like asparagus or ramps even baby carrots or radish. I just slice them thinly or into a small dice and then add in place of the peas. The broth is a great way to use up old parmesan rinds, but isn’t strictly necessary.
- 1 onion, sliced thinly
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup dry white wine
- 1 ½ cup risotto rice
- 8 cups water, parmesan broth, or stock, brought to a boil
- 2 cups shelled peas, fresh or frozen
- 1 lemon, zest and juice
- In a large frying pan, heat a glug of olive oil over medium heat
- Add the onion and garlic with a hefty pinch of salt and sweat until soft but not browned
- Add the wine and reduce until dry
- Add the rice and toast for a couple of minutes
- Add a ladle full of hot liquid to the rice and stir continuously until the liquid is absorbed
- Continue with an additional ladle of liquid and stir until that is absorbed
- Continue adding ladle after ladle of liquid allowing to absorb fully between additions
- When the rice is 90% cooked, add the peas and an additional ladle of liquid
- Finish with the lemon zest and juice along
- Taste and adjust seasoning as desired
- To serve finish with a hefty glug of olive oil and any herbs or pea shoot over the top