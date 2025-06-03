Stateside Podcast: A spring risotto recipe with Abra Berens

Abra Berens, cookbook author and culinary director at Granor Farm in Three Oaks, offered a risotto recipe that works as the perfect catchall for farmers market finds this spring.

"I love risotto because it is a super-fast dinner," Berens said. "It takes about 20 minutes to make, from start to finish. It's active time. But, the thing I love it is that it can Hoover up just about anything that's available in the markets right now."

Berens shared her tips for incorporating protein, maximizing flavor, and achieving the perfect texture in a simple risotto.

Listen to the Stateside podcast to hear the full conversation. Find Berens' risotto recipe below:

Abra Berens' Spring Risotto

This risotto can absorb any random spring vegetables like asparagus or ramps even baby carrots or radish. I just slice them thinly or into a small dice and then add in place of the peas. The broth is a great way to use up old parmesan rinds, but isn’t strictly necessary.



1 onion, sliced thinly

4 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup dry white wine

1 ½ cup risotto rice

8 cups water, parmesan broth, or stock, brought to a boil

2 cups shelled peas, fresh or frozen

1 lemon, zest and juice