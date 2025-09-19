John U. Bacon: Identity tests ahead for Tigers, Lions, Wolverines, and Spartans

Lots of Michigan sports teams could reveal their true identities in the next few days.

The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans both open their Big Ten football schedules. The Lions will be on the road against a tough opponent. And the Tigers’ lead in the American League Central is a lot thinner than it used to be.

Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou to discuss.

Football schedule (all times Eastern):



Michigan at Nebraska - Sat., 3:30 p.m.

Michigan State at USC - Sat., 11:00 p.m.

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens - Mon., 8:15 p.m.

Doug Tribou: In college football, Michigan will be on the road against Nebraska Saturday. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. in Lincoln. Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore has been away from the team all week and will miss his second consecutive game because of his suspension.

Michigan has had an up-and-down start to the season, but is coming off a sharp performance against Central Michigan. What will you be watching for as they get into Big Ten play this weekend?

John U. Bacon: Well, the quick question is, was [the win over] CMU fool's gold or not? They had a great game. Bryce Underwood, the true freshman quarterback who turned 18 in August, had by far his best game. Will the coaches — with Sherrone Moore out still — unleash Bryce Underwood, get him out of the bubble wrap, if you will, let him run the ball, let him pass the ball downfield?

If they do, I think they'll win this game. It's about a toss-up. Nebraska is a hard place to play, but I like Michigan's chances.

Issues & Ale - Sept. 25: The NCAA's New World Order

DT: Michigan State is also opening its Big Ten schedule, and it's a road trip to Los Angeles for them to face the University of Southern California. MSU and USC have not played each other since they met in the John Hancock Sun Bowl in 1990, as I'm sure we all remember. [Laughs] Michigan State is 3-0 this season. So is USC, but the Trojans are also in the Top 25 — No. 25 in the latest AP poll. What does MSU need to do in this big test against USC on Saturday night?

JUB: Well, first, Doug, don't insult our listenership. Of course, everyone knows who's listening today that Michigan State last played USC at the John Hancock Sun Bowl in 1990, as surely as you and I do...

DT: Accepted facts. [Laughs]

JUB: That's all I'm saying. Michigan State has got to prove that Aidan Chiles, the quarterback, is as good against big-boy competition, if you will, as he was last week [in MSU's win over Youngstown State]. So if he stays on his game, they've got a chance. Look, they're supposed to lose by 18 points to USC, but I don't buy it. I don't know how good USC is. And I think Michigan State is better than advertised. They've got a real chance. But Aidan Chiles has got to be on his game.

DT: The Detroit Lions took apart the Bears 52-21 last weekend. On Monday night, they'll be on the road against the Ravens and their star quarterback Lamar Jackson. These are two teams in similar situations, John. Both have high expectations for this season. Both lost their season openers. And both bounced back with blowout wins last weekend. What do the Lions need to focus on in Baltimore?

JUB: It's more like what the Lions have to prove in this case, and that is that the offensive line can stop a legitimate defense. The Baltimore Ravens [are] coached by John Harbaugh from Ann Arbor, Jim's older brother, who almost always has very good teams. So can the offensive line hold up against real competition? You're about to find out.

DT: The Detroit Tigers are still in first place in the American League Central, but Cleveland is close behind. And they will face the Guardians three more times next week. Since Sept. 1, the Tigers have won five games and lost ten. They lost to the Guardians again Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park. What is driving these late season struggles for Detroit?

JUB: Well, two things: A lack of luck. They were rather lucky in the first half of the season when they went out to this gigantic lead in the American League Central. They're winning almost every one-run game you can win. And now the luck has dried out. That's one thing. The second thing is the pitching. And this is where Chris Ilitch, the owner of the Detroit Tigers, had a chance before the trade deadline to get more pitching they needed and he didn't do it.

Now there's an old joke back in Boston 1948, which I'm sure you know, Doug, that [the Boston Braves] had two great pitchers, Warren Spahn and Johnny Sain. And the joke was — the poem was — Spahn and Sain and pray for rain. Well, here we have Tarik Skubal, the only pitcher on this team. Skubal and I don't know what, and pray for trades? [Laughs]

So it doesn't quite roll off the tongue. But that's where they are. They have one serious pitcher. So this is an epic slide you're watching right now. And only pitching can stop it.

DT: The Tigers have a three-game series at home against Atlanta. Then they're on the road for three in Cleveland and three games in Boston to close out the season. John, any quick advice for Tigers fans that are running out of fingernails to chew here?

JUB: Let's see. Do you have a stuffy handy? Do you have a security blanket? We're beyond strategy here, Doug.

Editor's notes: Quotes in this article have been lightly edited for length and clarity. You can hear the full interview near the top of this page.

