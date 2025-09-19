Stateside: Friday, Sept. 19, 2025
On this Friday edition of Stateside, several Michigan foundations joined a total of 100 philanthropic organizations this week, urging the Trump administration not to target or sow distrust about charitable giving. Presidents of two Michigan foundations explained why.
The Dish podcast’s Mercedes Mejia took us deep in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to visit an off-the-grid bed and breakfast called the Milkweed Inn.
Concluding the show, a Kalamazoo writer takes on the legacy of Nina Simone with a unique literary approach in her book, The Lost Songs of Nina Simone.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Angelique Power, president and CEO of the Skillman Foundation
- Ridgway White, president of the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation
- Mercedes Mejia, host of The Dish podcast
- Chef Iliana (Lane) Regan, owner and operator of the Milkweed Inn
- Shonda Buchanan, assistant professor of English at Western Michigan University; author of The Lost Songs of Nina Simone