Stateside: Friday, Sept. 19, 2025

On this Friday edition of Stateside, several Michigan foundations joined a total of 100 philanthropic organizations this week, urging the Trump administration not to target or sow distrust about charitable giving. Presidents of two Michigan foundations explained why.

The Dish podcast’s Mercedes Mejia took us deep in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to visit an off-the-grid bed and breakfast called the Milkweed Inn.

Concluding the show, a Kalamazoo writer takes on the legacy of Nina Simone with a unique literary approach in her book, The Lost Songs of Nina Simone.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

