Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, Sept. 22, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published September 22, 2025 at 11:22 AM EDT
This September 10th, political commentator Charlie Kirk was assassinated. We spoke with University of Michigan-Dearborn History Professor Martin Hershock about the significance of the event, historical perspectives and his students' reactions to it. Also, without renegotiation, the Farm Bill will expire in 2025. Transom Story Workshop Participant Jordan Magni got some insight into one of the many programs it supports: a beekeeping therapy targeted at PTSD-affected vets called Heroes to Hives. One participant, a beekeeper and Air Force veteran named Dave Rife, told us about its significance to him. Plus, many Michiganders will tell you getting stuck at the bottom of Sleeping Bear Dunes will set you back by $3,000 for a helicopter lift. We sat down with Preventative Search and Rescue Ranger Mike Kohl to find out if that's true.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Martin Hershock, professor of history at University of Michigan-Dearborn
  • Jordan Magni, Transom Story Workshop participant and assistant digital producer for Marketplace
  • Dave Rife, beekeeper and Air Force veteran
  • Mike Kohl, preventative search and rescue ranger
Stateside On Air gun violenceassassinationshootingSleeping Bear Dunesdunesbeekeepingptsdveteransfarm billFederal Funding
