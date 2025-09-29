Stateside: Monday, Sept. 29, 2025

Yesterday, a horrific shooting and arson at a Mormon church in Grand Blanc, Michigan took place. Sarah Cwiek, a reporter for Michigan Public's newsroom, gave us what we know so far. Then, Zoe Clark, political director and co-host of It’s Just Politics for Michigan Public, gave us a quick update on the new, eleventh-hour state budget deal. Also, Dr. LaShawn Harris, an associate professor of history at Michigan State University, joined us to tell us about his new book recounting the life of Eleanor Bumpurs, an elderly, black disabled woman killed by police violence in 1984, and the activism her death inspired. Plus, Wayne State's President Kimberly Andrews Espy has resigned. Kim Kozlowski, senior education reporter with Bridge Michigan, walked us through some of the factors leading up to her resignation, and what it means for the university. And, listener Matt Parker brought Michigan Public's On Hand a dangerous childhood story about Sleeping Bear Dunes' famous Overlook #9.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: