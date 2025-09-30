Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025

On this Stateside episode: First, we discussed a major sticking point in Lansing’s budget standoff: a sizeable tax on wholesale cannabis.

Then, Brian Griese and Sara Soderstrom gave us a preview of the University of Michigan’s climate week . They’re making the case for a more sustainable approach to sports.

Then we heard from immigration attorneys who visit clients in a private prison in Baldwin, Michigan. Following that, a farm management educator at the Michigan State University cooperative extension chatted about how they’re helping farmers adapt to federal immigration crackdowns. Concluding the show, Stateside producer Michelle Jokisch Polo reported on the way knowledge has been passed down through two generations of farmworkers at Michigan vineyards.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

