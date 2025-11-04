Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025

First, we learned about the history of Michigan’s original constitution, including how different iterations have been preserved. Michiganders will vote next year on whether to host a constitutional convention .

Then, we heard from Claire Keenan-Kurgan at Interlochen Public Radio about next year’s change in hourly wages for workers on H-2A visas. Their minimum wage, set by the federal government, is going down by $4 dollars an hour.

And, we aired a feature from Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North podcast. In one of the most polluted parts of Lake Michigan, whitefish are thriving . Some people wonder if we should try to replicate that environment elsewhere to save the iconic species. But that could mean doing something untested and controversial.

Finally, we included a conversation between two moms who met at a recent Remembering Cherubs event. The Detroit non-profit provides bereavement support for parents experiencing pregnancy or infant loss. Founder Christine Lawson spoke with Lindsey Huebner about their experiences and how they both found comfort in sharing their stories.

