Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025

We kicked off the show with the first installment of The Voices of SNAP, conversations with people across Michigan living through the pause in SNAP benefits during the federal shutdown. We talked to Carrie Mitchell of Norton Shores, a single mom who has been on SNAP benefits since October.

Then, we talked about a recent report that explores the non-gaming economic contributions of Michigan’s 12 federally recognized tribes. The study found that non-gaming business entities across Michigan’s 12 tribal nations had an economic impact of $1.24 billion last year.

And, a conversation with Michigan Public’s Sarah Cwiek about the misinformation swirling around a recent vaccine study that Henry Ford Health System didn’t publish . Morning Edition producer Caoilinn Goss spoke with Cwiek about what’s really going on with the report.

We closed the show with an interview with Detroit Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield. And, we discussed Sheffield’s success and future with a professor from Michigan State’s political science department.

