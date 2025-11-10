© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, Nov. 10, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published November 10, 2025 at 5:49 PM EST
First, we provided some updates around food aid during the government shutdown. Then, Lindsey Winkler, a Grand Rapids single mother to two young children and SNAP recipient, gave her story with food aid.

Also, Dan Wanschura and Ellie Katz, host and producer, respectively, of Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast, spoke with survivors of a fishing boat's capsizing and a rescuer. They were caught in the same storm that sunk the SS Edmund Fitzgerald. The Bay Mills Indian Community fishermen shared their own memories of that day. Following that, we heard from a musician honoring the family members of victims of the sinking at a memorial service at Whitefish Point.

Plus, Michigan Public's On Hand podcast featured listener Linda Alice Dewey's tale of a supernatural encounter.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lindsey Winkler, Grand Rapids single mother to two young children and SNAP recipient
  • Dan Wanschura, host of Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast
  • Ellie Katz, producer of Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast
  • David Nicholas, host of WCMU's All Things Considered
  • Mike Fornes, musician with the Gordon Lightfoot tribute band
  • Linda Alice Dewey, On Hand listener and resident of Leelanau County, Michigan
edmund fitzgeraldshipwrecklake superiorArtghosts
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
Latest Episodes