Stateside: Monday, Nov. 10, 2025

First, we provided some updates around food aid during the government shutdown. Then, Lindsey Winkler, a Grand Rapids single mother to two young children and SNAP recipient, gave her story with food aid.

Also, Dan Wanschura and Ellie Katz, host and producer, respectively, of Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast, spoke with survivors of a fishing boat's capsizing and a rescuer. They were caught in the same storm that sunk the SS Edmund Fitzgerald. The Bay Mills Indian Community fishermen shared their own memories of that day. Following that, we heard from a musician honoring the family members of victims of the sinking at a memorial service at Whitefish Point.

Plus, Michigan Public's On Hand podcast featured listener Linda Alice Dewey's tale of a supernatural encounter.

