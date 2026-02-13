© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan Public will air a special Ramadan program

Michigan Public
Published February 13, 2026 at 11:39 AM EST

Michigan Public Programming - A Special Ramadan Program

To celebrate the first day of Ramadan, Michigan Public will air Storytellers: Muslims, Community, and Culture in America on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 9:00 p.m.

There has been considerable attention paid to American Muslims in the 25 years since 9/11. But largely missing are people from the community telling compelling and authentic stories about their history and their own lived experiences. Comedian and host Sabeen Sadiq introduces listeners to engaging Muslim American storytellers, starting with Sadiq’s own honest and very funny story about growing up a sort of “secret Muslim” in Chicago. Listeners will be captivated and moved by these stories, which reveal the complexity and deep roots of vibrant Muslim communities in America.

Storytellers was produced by Dan O’Donnell. Aida Alami was the reporting lead. Executive produced by Mary Stucky for Round Earth Media, a program of the IWMF. The show was mixed by Aaron Dalton.

Storytellers is distributed by American Public Media
Station News