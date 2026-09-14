Michigan Public Fall Thank You gifts

Casino-quality playing cards, including a proprietary black center layer to prevents onlookers from seeing through them. Show off your love of Michigan Public with this custom deck. They're perfect for a round of Euchre!
The second t-shirt offered in our critter series features the mighty Lake Sturgeon. Known for their longevity and as an ambassador of our Great Lakes, we present the “You don’t have to be a Brain Sturgeon to listen to public media” t-shirt.
This black unisex, midweight hooded sweatshirt features a classic fit, with a jersey-lined hood, metal eyelets, and a pocket pouch. With a 100% cotton face and an 80/20 cotton/polyester fleece, this hoodie is a cozy way to show your support for Michigan Public.
When you give, you will also be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Japan, with host Rebecca Hector, with visits to Tokyo, Kyoto, and Hiroshima, all connected by the world famous Bullet Trains.