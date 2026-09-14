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Michigan Public Fall Thank You gifts

Michigan Public
Published September 14, 2026 at 12:04 AM EDT
blue and green gradient with a white woman hold several playing cards in front of her face.
Casino-quality playing cards, including a proprietary black center layer to prevents onlookers from seeing through them. Show off your love of Michigan Public with this custom deck. They're perfect for a round of Euchre!
Donate $10/month today!
blue and green gradient with a white woman holding a short blue glass
12 oz. upcycled bottle glass. USA made, eco-friendly, and minority owned. These glasses take from the landfill, they don't fill it!
Donate $15/month today!
a white woman holds a black and white tote that says "michigan public"
Show your support for Michigan Public with this heavyweight, canvas tote. As a smaller tote with sturdy straps and front pocket, this is the perfect every-day tote to add to your collection!
Donate $20/month today!
a white man holds a microphone and wears a sea blue shirt with a sturgeon drawing on it
The second t-shirt offered in our critter series features the mighty Lake Sturgeon. Known for their longevity and as an ambassador of our Great Lakes, we present the “You don’t have to be a Brain Sturgeon to listen to public media” t-shirt.
Donate $25/month today!
a white woman wears a dark gray sweatshirt with the NPR logo on it
This black unisex, midweight hooded sweatshirt features a classic fit, with a jersey-lined hood, metal eyelets, and a pocket pouch. With a 100% cotton face and an 80/20 cotton/polyester fleece, this hoodie is a cozy way to show your support for Michigan Public.
Donate $30/month today!
a blue and gray gradient image with thumbnails of a sea turtle, penguin, island foliage, and more
When you give, you will also be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Japan, with host Rebecca Hector, with visits to Tokyo, Kyoto, and Hiroshima, all connected by the world famous Bullet Trains.
Donate today!

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