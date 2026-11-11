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Current job and internship openings at Michigan Public.

Digital Communications Intern

Michigan Public
Published November 11, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
A purple-tinted photograph of a person seated at a desk, viewed from behind, working on a computer displaying The Michigan Public Beat newsletter. White text in the lower-left corner reads “Join our team,” with a horizontal white line and the Michigan Public logo underneath.

Michigan Public is looking for a winter/spring intern to aid in the production and growth of our newsletter and email offerings. This internship will involve email production in Mailchimp, audience engagement, and some graphic design. There is also potential for writing and editing for newsletters.

Under editorial and technical guidance from the Digital Team, the intern will participate in digital production in support of the station's audience growth efforts and stewardship through our newsletter and email platforms. This is important work as we expand the reach of our journalism across our audience’s preferred platforms. This is also an opportunity to learn about media production and to sharpen current skills.

The digital communications intern will develop insights into creative storytelling and audience development and growth strategies, as well as supporting daily news production efforts in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment. This is a great opportunity for the right candidate to build upon a creative marketing or journalism career in a field that is constantly adapting to new technologies and distribution channels.

Applicants should have an interest in current events and news impacting our state, as well as an interest in digital media production and creative pursuits. They should also have strong writing and communication skills and be organized, self-motivated, and dependable.

This internship pays $15/hour and a 15-20 hour/week commitment during normal business hours is required, with the option for additional hours. Please send a cover letter, 1-2 writing samples, and resume to digital director Jodi Westrick. Email: digitalteam@michiganpublic.org with “Digital Communications Internship” as the subject line.

EEO Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity employer.

How To Apply:

Please send a cover letter, 1-2 writing samples, and resume to Director of Digital Audiences, Jodi Westrick. Email: digitalteam@michiganpublic.org with “Digital Communications Internship” as the subject line.
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