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Current job and internship openings at Michigan Public.

Digital Video Intern

Michigan Public
Published November 11, 2026 at 12:34 PM EST
A purple-tinted photograph of a person seated at a desk, viewed from behind, editing a video on a computer using Adobe Premiere Pro. White text in the lower-left corner reads “Join our team,” with a horizontal white line and the Michigan Public logo underneath.

Michigan Public is looking for a winter/spring intern to aid in video production efforts across the station. This internship will involve capturing and editing video in studio and on location, collaborating with reporters and producers, and helping content producers meet strategic content goals across platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and michiganpublic.org.

Under editorial and technical guidance from the Digital Team, the intern will assist with daily administrative tasks, participate in digital production in support of the station's journalistic work, but will also have opportunities to pitch and develop projects independent of our on-air coverage. This is also an opportunity to learn about media production and sharpen current skills.

The Digital Video Intern will develop insights into creative video storytelling and audience development and growth strategies, as well as supporting daily news production efforts in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment. This is a great opportunity for the right candidate to build upon a creative journalism or media production career in a field that is constantly adapting to new technologies and distribution channels.

Applicants should have an interest in current events and news impacting our state. They should be adept at working with digital cameras and digital editing platforms. They should also have strong writing, scripting, and communication skills and be organized, self-motivated, and dependable. Knowledge of Adobe Premiere is preferred, but not required.

This internship pays $15/hour and a 15-20 hour/week commitment during normal business hours is required, with the option for additional hours. Please send a cover letter, resume, and 2-3 relevant works samples to director of digital audiences Jodi Westrick. Email: digitalteam@michiganpublic.org with “Video Production Internship” as the subject line.

EEO Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity employer.

How To Apply:

Please send a cover letter, resume, and 2-3 relevant work samples to Director of Digital Audiences Jodi Westrick at digitalteam@michiganpublic.org
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