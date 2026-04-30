Michigan gas prices soar up to -- and past -- $5 a gallon

Steve Carmody / Michigan Public Gasoline prices spiked to roughly $5 a gallon for regular unleaded at gas stations across Michigan, like here in Bay City

The number of Michigan gas stations charging at or above $5 a gallon for unleaded is growing.

As gas prices spiked Wednesday, long lines formed at gas stations still advertising pump prices closer to $4 a gallon.

Analysts blame the disruption caused by the war with Iran and refinery issues for the huge price spike this week.

On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about whether the state’s gas tax should be suspended to ease the burden on Michiganders. She said there was "potential."

“There will be conversations with the legislature,” Whitmer told reporters, “At this point we’re going to try to write a budget.”

Earlier this month, Whitmer declared an energy emergency.

The governor’s executive order will ease the requirements on fuel blends sold in eight southeast Michigan counties. The Whitmer administration says that could save 10 to 20 cents a gallon.

