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Michigan gas prices soar up to -- and past -- $5 a gallon

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published April 30, 2026 at 1:24 AM EDT
Gasoline prices spiked to roughly $5 a gallon for regular unleaded at gas stations across Michigan, like here in Bay City
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
Gasoline prices spiked to roughly $5 a gallon for regular unleaded at gas stations across Michigan, like here in Bay City

The number of Michigan gas stations charging at or above $5 a gallon for unleaded is growing.

As gas prices spiked Wednesday, long lines formed at gas stations still advertising pump prices closer to $4 a gallon.

Analysts blame the disruption caused by the war with Iran and refinery issues for the huge price spike this week.

On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about whether the state’s gas tax should be suspended to ease the burden on Michiganders. She said there was "potential."

“There will be conversations with the legislature,” Whitmer told reporters, “At this point we’re going to try to write a budget.”

Earlier this month, Whitmer declared an energy emergency.

The governor’s executive order will ease the requirements on fuel blends sold in eight southeast Michigan counties. The Whitmer administration says that could save 10 to 20 cents a gallon.
Tags
Transportation & Infrastructure Michigan gas pricesgas taxesgretchen whitmer
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
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