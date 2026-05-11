State works behind the scenes during state of emergency

State of Michigan emergency resources are now helping out after a water main broke over the weekend in Oakland County.

Officials say a 42-inch water line broke Sunday morning, causing flooding and interrupted service in parts of Oakland County.

The governor declared a state of emergency, activating the State Emergency Operations Center for response. An overview on the center’s website says it allows for coordination between state, local, and federal agencies.

First Lieutenant Mike Shaw is the Michigan State Police public information officer for the affected area. He said local officials so far have had most things covered.

“They’re doing just fine. They've got some great communication going on back-and-forth and working with the Great Lakes Water Authority to try to get that pipe fixed and get everything back,” Shaw said Monday.

For the state’s part, Shaw said it’s mainly helping with bottled water distribution, volunteers, and contracts.

“It's more of a behind the scenes role. But if this should continue on and they need more assistance, then naturally, we will provide that help to them,” Shaw said.

How long the state is involved could depend on how long it takes to fix the water line itself.

The Great Lakes Water Authority runs the water line. In a written update Monday, the GLWA said it has already laid a new pipe segment and hopes to get it fully installed Monday night.

After that, it’ll be a matter of testing it and getting it prepared to resume water service. In the meantime, the water system is still asking companies and residents to limit their water use to what’s strictly necessary.

That includes in Orion Township, Lake Orion, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, and Auburn Hills.