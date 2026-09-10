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Michigan's border crossings with Canada will close briefly on 9/11

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published September 10, 2026 at 4:09 PM EDT
The span of the bridge crosses over a river with Windsor and Detroit on either side.
Courtesy photo
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Gordie Howe International Bridge
The Gordie Howe International Bridge pictured in November 2025.

As the nation pauses to mark the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Michigan’s border crossings with Canada will temporarily close.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the Gordie Howe Bridge, the Ambassador Bridge, the Blue Water Bridge, the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie and the Detroit-Windsor tunnel will be closed briefly around 9 a.m.

The agency said the crossings will close for approximately 30 minutes, while ceremonies including the playing of taps and a moment of silence are observed.

The agency said normal operations will resume immediately after ceremonies are concluded, though the closings are expected to cause some residual delays as border traffic resumes.
Tags
Transportation & Infrastructure Gordie Howe International BridgeBlue Water BridgeAmbassador BridgeborderUS Customs and Border Protection9/11
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
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