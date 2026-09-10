Michigan's border crossings with Canada will close briefly on 9/11

As the nation pauses to mark the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Michigan’s border crossings with Canada will temporarily close.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the Gordie Howe Bridge, the Ambassador Bridge, the Blue Water Bridge, the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie and the Detroit-Windsor tunnel will be closed briefly around 9 a.m.

The agency said the crossings will close for approximately 30 minutes, while ceremonies including the playing of taps and a moment of silence are observed.

The agency said normal operations will resume immediately after ceremonies are concluded, though the closings are expected to cause some residual delays as border traffic resumes.