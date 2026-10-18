Stubborn wildfires continue to burn in the Upper Peninsula

Dozens of firefighters have spent the weekend using hand tools, water pumps and leaf blowers to battle three different wildfires in the Upper Peninsula.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has dubbed the trio of wildfires the Rugged Terrain Complex.



Ridge Fire 40% contained; estimated at 466 acres.

Craig Lake Fire 90% contained; estimated at 606 acres.

Black River: 70% contained; estimated at 350 acres.

Firefighters have been aided by some rain in recent days, but conditions on the ground remain a problem.

“Even with the accumulation of rain over the past couple of days, it won’t make up for the several months there has been a moisture deficit and severe drought in the U.P.,” said Nate Stearns, Rugged Terrain Complex incident commander with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

According to the DNR, drought conditions in the U.P. range from severe to exceptional. By the agency’s estimate, drought levels haven’t been this bad in 20 to 30 years, which it adds are perfect for wildfires.

Courtesy photo / Michigan Department of Natural Resources Flames in the distance from the Black River Fire, in Gogebic County on Oct. 17, 2026.

Adding to the difficulty in fighting the wildfires, a DNR spokesperson said the fires are burning up to "2 feet down in the duff, a layer of organic material lying under freshly fallen leaves and twigs and above the bare mineral soil."