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2026 Grand Rapids Fall Parade of Homes

2026 Grand Rapids Fall Parade of Homes

October 2 - 10 | Fridays and Saturdays 1pm - 8pm, Monday - Thursday 4pm - 8pm [No Sunday]
The Parade of Homes is an annual event that offers potential home buyers and current homeowners the opportunity to view many of the area’s best new and remodeled homes and exciting new neighborhoods. Visitors to our parade will discover unique homes and floor plans beautiful communities the latest in interior design trends and home technology exterior finishes outdoor living and landscaping that will inspire. If you are looking for a new home or thinking about building or remodeling the Parade of Homes is the perfect place to start your search!

Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids
01:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 10, 2026.
Get Tickets
Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids
mygrhome.com